New bowling alley, retail project scheduled for public hearing

A public hearing has been scheduled for a project that could bring another bowling alley, miniature golf facility and retail spaces to south Forsyth.

Applicant S1 Properties LLC has requested to rezone approximately nine acres from single-family residential district to commercial business district for a 31,800-square-foot indoor commercial recreational facility with 124 parking spaces along with retail and restaurants in commercial buildings totaling 16,400 square feet with 84 parking spaces.

The applicant is also requesting conditional-use permits for a 50,068-square-foot hotel with 140 parking spaces, an outdoor commercial recreational facility, electronic game playing center and bowling alley.

The land in question is located at 2310 Peachtree Parkway near Sentinel Chase Way.

Variances have been requested to reduce the percentage of electric vehicle-capable spaces from 9% to 2.3% ; increase the percentage of parking that fronts the main buildings’ entrances from 60% to 100%; increase the maximum building height for Building 3 from 40 feet to 60 feet; reduce the pedestrian landscape zone on the south side of Building 1, the east side of Building 4 and a portion of the south side of Building 3 from eight feet to zero feet; reduce the sidewalk zone on the south side of Building 1 and a portion of the south side of Building 3 from six feet to zero feet; and reduce the façade landscape zone on the south side of Building 1 and a portion of the south side of Building 3 from six feet to zero feet.

While the proposed use is in conformity with the Forsyth County Comprehensive Plan, county planning staff is non-supportive of the project due to variances not meeting the “purpose of the South Forsyth commercial design standards.”

This item will be appearing before the planning commissioners at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Forsyth County administration building, located at 110 East Main St. in Cumming.

Residents are encouraged to attend to learn more about the project and voice questions or concerns.