Project for senior rental units moves forward after BOC vote

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a project for rentals to seniors during the regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18.

One Street Residential requested to rezone 22.7 acres to urban village district for a senior independent living development.

The complex will be at the 4000 block of Atlanta Highway, near the intersection with Waterbrooke Crossing, and will include 113 multi-family residential units with a density of 4.98 units per acre and commercial buildings totaling 29,900 square feet with 112 parking spaces.



