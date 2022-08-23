Project for senior rental units moves forward after BOC vote

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a project for rentals to seniors during the regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18.
One Street Residential requested to rezone 22.7 acres to urban village district for a senior independent living development.
The complex will be at the 4000 block of Atlanta Highway, near the intersection with Waterbrooke Crossing, and will include 113 multi-family residential units with a density of 4.98 units per acre and commercial buildings totaling 29,900 square feet with 112 parking spaces.
The development is planned for rentals instead of units to be sold and and will include space for offices, retail and restaurants.
Commissioners added a condition that the developer should rent two units at a discounted price to one Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy and one non-law enforcement Forsyth County public safety employee. They would not have to meet the age requirement.
The developer will also be responsible for unit and property maintenance.