Proposed ‘largest spa in North America,’ south Forsyth mixed-use development headed to BOC

A project that has been referred to as the “largest spa in North America” and mixed-use development in south Forsyth County are among projects heading to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.



Both projects were discussed at the Forsyth County Planning Commission’s meeting on Tuesday, June 28, where planning members voted to recommend approval of the spa project and denial of the mixed-use development.

Here's what the planning board had to say.





‘Largest spa in North America’

Applicant Passport Experiences has plans to build what has been called the “largest spa in North America” through a request for a conditional-use permit to build an outdoor commercial recreational facility and a massage parlor associated with a personal service establishment in buildings totaling 76,811 square feet with 261 parking spaces on 10.6 acres currently zoned commercial business district (CBD).

In a unanimous vote, planning members recommended approval of the project.

“I’ve been on the planning commission a long time, I think there’s never an application in my district or countywide that’s appeared that I have been more excited about than this one,” said District 2 planning commissioner Stacy Guy. “This will really be a shot of adrenaline for The Collection [at Forsyth]. The Collection has had trouble for a long time. This is the type of experience that I think is a regional draw, not just for metro Atlanta but the southeast United States. I think it will literally put our community on the map.”

The proposal shows the spa located at 410 Peachtree Parkway, which is adjacent to The Collection.

Variances have been requested to reduce the pedestrian landscape zone on the south, east and west sides of the facility from 8 feet to zero feet, reduce the sidewalk zone on the south and west sides of the facility from 6 feet to zero feet and reduce the façade landscape zone on the south, east and west sides of the facility from 6 feet to zero feet.

“What’s being proposed is an outdoor recreation facility. We despise the fact that it is described as a massage parlor, but that is what is in the code. This will be a professional spa, massage facility,” said Ethan Underwood, an attorney representing the developer.

“This is going to be, I think, giving that shot in the arm to The Collection that we’ve all been looking for and they say they have been looking for years and years,” Underwood said.

Passport Experiences CEO Jacob Bloch said the development would emulate spas across the world, including those from Japan, Italy, Costa Rica and Israel.

“This is going to be the first hot spring in this metro area, but it will also be the first one in the world because we are going to be recreating the most incredible hot springs experiences from around the world but doing it all at one place,” he said.

“What that means is recreating not just the mineral content itself of these pools but the landscaping and hardscaping, architectural features, cuisines, sounds, smells from these areas,” he said.

Bloch said projections show that over 10 years the spa would bring $551.7 million in economic impact, 466 jobs, $6 million in property tax, $10 million in sales tax and $5 million in lodging tax

The proposal is scheduled to be heard before county commissioners at the BOC's Thursday, July 21 meeting.












