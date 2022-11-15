Proposed sports park takes step forward. Find out how

A proposed major sports project in south Forsyth is one step closer to becoming a reality following a decision from commissioners at the board’s latest work session.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners heard a presentation about the SoFo Sports Park, formerly known as Winner’s Circle Park, from officials from SoFo Sports Group and the county’s Development Authority.

Following the presentation, commissioners approved an economic incentive package recommended by the Development Authority.

Among plans for the park are nine diamond fields for baseball and softball, a 125,000-square-foot indoor sports facility, 21 pickleball courts and restaurants.

Michael Grade, chief operating officer of SoFo Sports Group, said while there are similar projects existing around the country today, SoFo Sports Group’s business model is what will set this park apart from the others.

According to Grade, SoFo Sports Group will own and operate all events held on the diamond fields outside and “almost all of the events in our indoor facility.”

“This enables us to control all of the revenue streams such as registration, gate, concessions, merchandise, housing and sponsorships,” Grade said.

This “sustainable model” will provide an economic impact to the county, he said, likely generating over $150 million each year through tournaments and other event hosting.