Public participation meetings scheduled for two rezoning requests in north Forsyth

Public participation meetings are scheduled for next week for two rezoning requests in north Forsyth County that could bring over 200 residential lots, apartments, and commercial space.

The first public participation meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 at Forsyth Local Church’s student auditorium at 3105 Dahlonega Highway.

This meeting is for a request from applicant David Patterson to rezone from agriculture district (A1) to single family residential district (Res2) on approximately 140 acres for 153 residential lots with a density of 1.1 units per acre.

The proposed land in question is on Hubert Martin Road, southwest of the intersection with Oak Grove Circle.

Forsyth County staff is in support of this request.