Public participation meetings scheduled for two rezoning requests in north Forsyth

Public participation meetings are scheduled for next week for two rezoning requests in north Forsyth County that could bring over 200 residential lots, apartments, and commercial space.
The first public participation meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 at Forsyth Local Church’s student auditorium at 3105 Dahlonega Highway.
This meeting is for a request from applicant David Patterson to rezone from agriculture district (A1) to single family residential district (Res2) on approximately 140 acres for 153 residential lots with a density of 1.1 units per acre.
The proposed land in question is on Hubert Martin Road, southwest of the intersection with Oak Grove Circle.
Forsyth County staff is in support of this request.
The second public participation meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, at Forsyth Local Church’s student auditorium at 3105 Dahlonega Highway.
This meeting is for a request from applicant EAH Acquisitions, LLC to rezone from agricultural district (A1) to master planned district (MPD) on approximately 73 acres for 60 residential lots, 69 attached residential units and 295 apartments with a density of 5.8 units per acre.
The proposed project is planned to include commercial buildings totaling 43,000 square feet with 276 parking spaces as well.
The applicant is also requesting a variance to reduce the commercial component from 25% to 20% and increase the percentage of total residential units for apartments from 20% to 69.5%.
The proposed land in question is on Keith Bridge Road, east of Freedom Parkway.
Forsyth County staff is not supportive of this request based on variances.
Residents are encouraged to attend these public participation meetings to learn more details about the requests and ask questions.