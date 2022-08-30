Resident starts petition to stall development off Keith Bridge Road, Freedom Parkway

As concerned residents met at a public participation meeting in June to hear about plans for a mixed-use development off Keith Bridge Road, or Hwy. 306, and Freedom Parkway, Lisa Robinson, a resident of the Six Mile Creek area for the past 28 years, was just hearing about the project.



Robinson said she missed the public participation meeting, but after learning about the project she started a petition to put a hiatus on the development until surrounding roads have been improved.

Applicant EAH Acquisitions LLC has requested to rezone from commercial business district (CBD) and agricultural district (A1) to master planned district (MPD) on approximately 73 acres for 60 residential lots, 69 attached residential units and 295 apartments with a density of 5.8 units per acre.

The proposed project is anticipated to include commercial buildings totaling 43,000 square feet with 276 parking spaces.

The applicant is also requesting variances to reduce the commercial component from 25% to 20% and to increase the percentage of total residential units for apartments from 20% to 69.5%.



