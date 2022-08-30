Resident starts petition to stall development off Keith Bridge Road, Freedom Parkway

As concerned residents met at a public participation meeting in June to hear about plans for a mixed-use development off Keith Bridge Road, or Hwy. 306, and Freedom Parkway, Lisa Robinson, a resident of the Six Mile Creek area for the past 28 years, was just hearing about the project.
Robinson said she missed the public participation meeting, but after learning about the project she started a petition to put a hiatus on the development until surrounding roads have been improved.
Applicant EAH Acquisitions LLC has requested to rezone from commercial business district (CBD) and agricultural district (A1) to master planned district (MPD) on approximately 73 acres for 60 residential lots, 69 attached residential units and 295 apartments with a density of 5.8 units per acre.
The proposed project is anticipated to include commercial buildings totaling 43,000 square feet with 276 parking spaces.
The applicant is also requesting variances to reduce the commercial component from 25% to 20% and to increase the percentage of total residential units for apartments from 20% to 69.5%.
After hearing feedback from surrounding residents at the June meeting, Christopher Light, attorney representing the project, said the developers have not submitted an application to the board because they want to “[consider] some changes to the plan.”
Robinson, however, was concerned about the traffic issues that currently plague Keith Bridge Road from Exit 17 on Ga. 400 to Hammonds Crossing.
“[Exit 17 is] a hot mess,” she said. “I can sit there for 10, 15, 25 minutes sometimes. Where are all these people coming from that are going northbound on [Keith Bridge Road]?”
Coming home from music lessons, Robinson said her children pointed out that they had been sitting at a traffic light for “four cycles of the [light].”
“It went green four times before we were able to go through it,” Robinson said. “I mean, we were just sitting there, barely inching forward.”
She went on the social media platform Nextdoor to ask neighbors what they thought about the project, and she said they had similar opinions, but no one “was willing to really do anything about it.”
“People don’t really want to get involved,” she said. “But they also don’t want the development in their backyards. I’m not trying to be some raging activist, but … I figured [a petition] would be worth a try.”
Since starting the petition a month ago on Change.org, Robinson has garnered over 800 signatures from residents opposed to the project.
“I really think the roads need to be [worked on] first,” Robinson said. “I just don’t understand how you put the cart before the horse sometimes.”
According to traffic engineer Abdul Amer with A&R Engineering, the county was in communication with the Georgia Department of Transportation to ask that Keith Bridge Road be widened to four lanes with a median.