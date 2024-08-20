By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
School board makes decision whether to support public funding of The Gathering at South Forsyth
The Gathering at South Forsyth rendering
New digital renderings of The Gathering at South Forsyth - photo by For the FCN
Following a presentation last week, the Forsyth County Board of Education has decided whether to support public funding for The Gathering at South Forsyth.