School board support for The Gathering at South Forsyth awarded alongside these conditions
The Gathering at South Forsyth rendering
Renderings of the “The Gathering at South Forsyth,” a proposed “world-class entertainment hub for North Georgia” at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road.
The Board of Commissioners, Development Authority and Board of Education all support public funds for The Gathering at South Forsyth arena complex, but their agreement has not come without strings.