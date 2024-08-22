The Board of Commissioners, Development Authority and Board of Education all support public funds for The Gathering at South Forsyth arena complex, but their agreement has not come without strings.
School board support for The Gathering at South Forsyth awarded alongside these conditions
Latest
-
School board makes decision whether to support public funding of The Gathering at South Forsyth
-
Trader Joe’s finally confirms Forsyth County location
-
Why The Gathering at South Forsyth and government leaders need approval from the school board
-
County Commission takes next steps toward approving The Gathering at South Forsyth, and voters may have a say in it