Take a look at November’s rezoning requests scheduled for public hearing

Mixed-use developments and industrial warehouses are among the requests to rezone property around the county. Here are just a few scheduled for public hearing before the planning commission.

Residents are encouraged to attend to voice concerns, opinions and questions.

The public hearings will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the county’s administration building at 110 East Main St. in Cumming.

Planning commissioners will recommend approval, denial or approval with conditions. The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has final say over whether a rezoning request is approved or denied.

Fowler Hill Road mixed-use development

Request: To rezone approximately 140 acres from agricultural (A1), neighborhood shopping (NS) and single-family residential restricted districts (R2R) to master planned district (MPD) for 250 residential lots and 228 attached residential units with a density of 3.4 units per acre. Also proposing commercial buildings totaling 63,650 square feet with 294 parking spaces.

Variances: Reduce the commercial component from 15% to 5.4% and increase the percentage of total residential units for townhomes from 30% to 50%.

Location: District 3; 170 Fowler Hill Road in Alpharetta.

Other information: County planning staff is non-supportive due to the variances requested and “lack of integration of land uses.”

Keith Bridge Road mixed-use development

Request: To rezone approximately 73 acres from commercial business (CBD) and agricultural districts (A1) to master planned district (MPD) for 60 residential lots, 69 attached residential units and 295 apartments with a density of 5.8 units per acre. Also proposing commercial buildings totaling 60,000 square feet with 330 parking spaces.

Variances: Increase the percentage of total residential units for apartments from 20% to 69.6%.

Location: District 5; 2960 Keith Bridge Road in Cumming.

Other information: County planning staff is non-supportive due to the variance requested and the large amount of “RES6 with a limited amount of CBD rather than a mixed-use development that meets the purpose and intent of the [MPD] zoning category.”