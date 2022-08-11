Town hall set for proposed industrial park in north Forsyth

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will be hosting a possible assembly of a quorum for a town hall meeting to discuss two pending rezoning applications in north Forsyth.
The applications are for two rezonings for a total of over 100 acres on Ga. 400 and Settingdown Road to restricted industrial district (M1).
Both applications have come before the board recently, but no action has been taken by the board.
The town hall will be held at 6:30 on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Forsyth County Administration Building at 110 East Main Street in Cumming.
No official action will be taken by commissioners, and all interested stakeholders and residents are encouraged to attend.