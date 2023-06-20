By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
UPDATE: ‘I don’t think this is a sleepy little corner anymore.’ Board of Commissioners approves proposed commercial development in north Forsyth
Dr. Bramblett business development proposal
Highlighted outline of the location of the proposed shopping center, Photo courtesy of Forsyth County - photo by For the FCN
On June 15, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a zoning request that would bring a commercial development to what was described as a ‘sleepy little corner’ in north Forsyth.