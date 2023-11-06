Two members of the Cumming City Council discussed their plans and vision for infrastructure and development within the city limits during a recent town hall on growth and development. The event, on Oct. 26, was hosted by the Forsyth County Republican Party in partnership with Forsyth Family Alliance.
'We want to be a safe place to work and live.' City Councilmembers share vision for future growth of Cumming
Latest
-
What to do when a yellow or orange zoning sign pops up in your neighborhood
-
How commissioners envision the future for growth in Forsyth County
-
Does Forsyth County need more residential or commercial growth? Here’s what some public officials say
-
What these local public officials discussed at a recent growth and development town hall