What residents had to say about a 140-acre mixed-use development in north Forsyth

Traffic

Abdul Amer, traffic engineer with A&R Engineering, said he is in the process of completing a traffic study and will be looking at possible impacts on 12 different intersections from Hwy. 9 to Hammonds Crossing.

He said once completed in about six more weeks, the traffic study would be uploaded to the county’s Customer Self Service portal.

Amer said he was required to study traffic for two hours during the morning and evening rushes, typically from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Residents were particularly concerned about traffic on Keith Bridge Road, with saying the county should not put the “cart before the horse” and approve a large-scale development without first widening that two-lane road.

He said he did a traffic study of his own, leaving his house at The Orchards on Keith Bridge Road at 5 p.m. and traveling toward the Publix at Lanier Commons – about a two-mile trip.

“It took me exactly half an hour to go from there to get into the lot at Publix,” he said, and then called traffic a “bumper-to-bumper nightmare.”

While Light said the county has designed a road widening for Keith Bridge Road, but since it is a state highway, the county was reliant on the Georgia Department of Transportation to fund the project.

However, he said a TSPLOST, or Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, would be on the Nov. 8 ballot, allowing residents to vote for a 1-cent sales tax to help fund the road widening and get the project done before GDOT’s projected timeline, which Light said was not known for being especially fast.

Schools and safety

Some residents were concerned that the project would bring overcrowding to the nearby schools: Cumming Elementary, Otwell Middle and Forsyth Central High.

“It’s going to affect our schools huge,” one resident said.

According to comments from the Board of Education on the project’s informal recommendation, the board projects about 95 additional elementary school students, 56 middle school students and 75 high school students.

As written in the recommendation, Cumming Elementary is under capacity by 200 students, Otwell Middle is under capacity by 41 students and Central High is under capacity by 64 students.

Light said 200 apartments would be age-restricted, and the rest catered to “an older tenant and not kids.”

Speaking on public safety, Light said every apartment building, townhome and single-family lot would meet Forsyth County fire codes and be inspected by the Fire Marshal.

Trees

A few residents had questions about saving trees, asking if the project would be too urban or if it was incorporating greenspace.

Light said the county tree ordinance requires the developer to save 8 percent of the total land, which they were planning to do along the two streams that run through the property.

He also said that the ordinance requires 15 units per acre of trees in a mixed-use development. A unit is about a six-inch caliper tree which can be about 28-30 feet tall.

The development is also proposing greenway trail within the Georgia Transmission Corporation and Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation electric transmission easement, creating 12-foot-wide paths to connect the Settingdown Creek Trail with the Coal Mountain Loop.

