What residents had to say about a 140-acre mixed-use development in north Forsyth

Developers hosted a public participation meeting Thursday, Oct. 13 for a mixed-use development project called North Park that could bring retail opportunities, a medical center and over 800 residential units to north Forsyth.
What it is
Retail Planning Corporation, of Marietta, has requested to rezone approximately 140 acres from agricultural district to mixed-use center district for six residential lots, 172 attached residential units or townhomes and 650 apartments with a projected density of 5.98 units per acre.
The request also includes commercial buildings totaling 701,800 square feet, 2,259 parking spaces and 27.8 acres of open space.
No variances have been requested.
The land in question is located on Keith Bridge Road to the west of Ga. 400, and it also encompasses area along State Barn Road on either side.
According to an informal report from the county, planning and community development staff have not yet made a recommendation for the project.
As detailed by the project’s master development handbook, North Park will combine “commercial, office, light industrial and residential uses” to create a project that is “compact and walkable with street and trail system connectivity to promote a genuine work, live and play environment.”
According to the handbook, 500,000 square feet is expected to be used for light industrial purposes while the remaining 201,800 square feet will be commercial uses, such as retail and restaurants.
Of the 828 residential units, 100 units will exist for a five-story senior housing building.
Christopher Light, local zoning attorney representing the development, said 44 percent of apartments would be one-bedroom, 44 percent two-bedroom and the remaining 12 percent three-bedroom.
Regarding the proposed medical center on the mixed-use development’s property, Northside Hospital has joined the team of developers to create a product to provide patient care.
What residents had to say
Traffic
Abdul Amer, traffic engineer with A&R Engineering, said he is in the process of completing a traffic study and will be looking at possible impacts on 12 different intersections from Hwy. 9 to Hammonds Crossing.
He said once completed in about six more weeks, the traffic study would be uploaded to the county’s Customer Self Service portal.
Amer said he was required to study traffic for two hours during the morning and evening rushes, typically from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Residents were particularly concerned about traffic on Keith Bridge Road, with saying the county should not put the “cart before the horse” and approve a large-scale development without first widening that two-lane road.
He said he did a traffic study of his own, leaving his house at The Orchards on Keith Bridge Road at 5 p.m. and traveling toward the Publix at Lanier Commons – about a two-mile trip.
“It took me exactly half an hour to go from there to get into the lot at Publix,” he said, and then called traffic a “bumper-to-bumper nightmare.”
While Light said the county has designed a road widening for Keith Bridge Road, but since it is a state highway, the county was reliant on the Georgia Department of Transportation to fund the project.
However, he said a TSPLOST, or Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, would be on the Nov. 8 ballot, allowing residents to vote for a 1-cent sales tax to help fund the road widening and get the project done before GDOT’s projected timeline, which Light said was not known for being especially fast.
Schools and safety
Some residents were concerned that the project would bring overcrowding to the nearby schools: Cumming Elementary, Otwell Middle and Forsyth Central High.
“It’s going to affect our schools huge,” one resident said.
According to comments from the Board of Education on the project’s informal recommendation, the board projects about 95 additional elementary school students, 56 middle school students and 75 high school students.
As written in the recommendation, Cumming Elementary is under capacity by 200 students, Otwell Middle is under capacity by 41 students and Central High is under capacity by 64 students.
Light said 200 apartments would be age-restricted, and the rest catered to “an older tenant and not kids.”
Speaking on public safety, Light said every apartment building, townhome and single-family lot would meet Forsyth County fire codes and be inspected by the Fire Marshal.
Trees
A few residents had questions about saving trees, asking if the project would be too urban or if it was incorporating greenspace.
Light said the county tree ordinance requires the developer to save 8 percent of the total land, which they were planning to do along the two streams that run through the property.
He also said that the ordinance requires 15 units per acre of trees in a mixed-use development. A unit is about a six-inch caliper tree which can be about 28-30 feet tall.
The development is also proposing greenway trail within the Georgia Transmission Corporation and Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation electric transmission easement, creating 12-foot-wide paths to connect the Settingdown Creek Trail with the Coal Mountain Loop.
‘How did we get here?’
One resident asked, “How did we get here” from an A1 zoning to an MCD.
Light said that according to the county’s Comprehensive Plan, the property is in the North Georgia 400 Character Area and Hammonds Crossing Regional Node.
The comprehensive plan contemplates a mixed-use node for “medium-scale, medium-intensity business and office uses.”
The area was also identified for “new town center development with a larger activity center,” focusing on commercial and employment opportunities.
A mixed-use center development is an appropriate zoning in this area, according to the plan.
Light said the county’s comprehensive plan was updated about five years ago and is currently undergoing another update that should be finished soon.
Light said the county has received community and professional input. For those wishing to have their voices heard and get involved in the comprehensive plan, Light encouraged residents to reach out to their district commissioners.
What’s next?
While the developers are expecting a project of this scale to take at least a 10-15-year buildout, the next step is to send the item to the planning commission for a public hearing.
If all goes well, Light said the item could then be appearing before the Board of Commissioners in February 2023 for approval or denial.
If approved, he said it could be another full year before dirt begins to move on the property.
A public hearing will be scheduled for this item, likely in January 2023. To keep an eye on the item’s progression, visit the county’s CSS website and type in ZA4092 – the zoning application number.