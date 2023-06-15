The latest details about The Gathering at South Forsyth were discussed during a Development Authority meeting on the morning of Thursday, June 15.
What role might Forsyth County play in the project to build The Gathering at South Forsyth? Development team working to figure that out
‘We really want it to be the entertainment hub of north Georgia,’ official with The Gathering at South Forsyth shares vision for arena project