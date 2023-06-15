By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
What role might Forsyth County play in the project to build The Gathering at South Forsyth? Development team working to figure that out
The Gathering at South Forsyth rendering
New digital renderings of The Gathering at South Forsyth - photo by For the FCN
The latest details about The Gathering at South Forsyth were discussed during a Development Authority meeting on the morning of Thursday, June 15.