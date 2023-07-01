By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
When construction is set to begin on the Denmark Library
Denmark Library updated rendering
Updated plans for the Denmark Library reflect cuts made during the planning process as Forsyth County Public Library leaders struggled with rising construction costs. These plans do not, however, reflect a cut in all outdoor amenities for the library’s opening. Image courtesy of the Forsyth County Public Library.
Construction of the upcoming Denmark Library is about to start as library system leaders plan for a groundbreaking next month.