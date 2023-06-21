By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Where more than 100 acres in Cumming may be the site of future development
City of Cumming land on Lanier 400 Pkwy
The City of Cumming is looking at options for more than 100 acres of land on Lanier 400 Parkway near Ga. 400. - photo by Daniel Dotson
The Cumming City Council discussed possible uses of over 100 acres of land during a meeting on June 20.