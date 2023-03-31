Where a new development with more than 180 homes is planned in Forsyth County

A proposal to build more than 180 homes has been approved by members of the county’s planning commission.

On Tuesday, March 28, members of the Forsyth County Planning Commission approved a request to rezone 201 acres at 8830 and 8840 Jot Em Down Road from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (Res2) for 183 residential lots.

Attorney Christopher Light, who represents applicant Chestatee FC Land, LLC, said the land is “just north of East Forsyth High School” and there are plans to connect a sidewalk between the school and neighborhood.