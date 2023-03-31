Where a new development with more than 180 homes is planned in Forsyth County

A proposal to build more than 180 homes has been approved by members of the county’s planning commission.
On Tuesday, March 28, members of the Forsyth County Planning Commission approved a request to rezone 201 acres at 8830 and 8840 Jot Em Down Road from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (Res2) for 183 residential lots.
Attorney Christopher Light, who represents applicant Chestatee FC Land, LLC, said the land is “just north of East Forsyth High School” and there are plans to connect a sidewalk between the school and neighborhood.
“The school sidewalk stops about 70 feet from our property line, but we are agreeing to extend that sidewalk to make sure kids or whoever can walk to the high school there on the south side,” Light said.
Light also said a part of the land had previously been considered for a wastewater treatment facility, which was proposed on just under 100 acres at the end of Millwood Road before commissioners decided to not move ahead with the project following objections from the community in 2018.
The proposed neighborhood will not have access to Millwood Road, Light said.
According to plans submitted to the county, the homes will have a minimum of 2,000 square feet of heated floor space and 30,000-square-foot lot size minimums.
The plans will next go to Forsyth County Commissioners for a final decision, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 20.