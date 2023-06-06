After two months of postponement, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted on a rezoning application for over 200 acres in north Forsyth.
Where Over 200 acres have been rezoned to build a residential neighborhood in north Forsyth
Latest
-
‘I don’t think this is a sleepy little corner anymore.’ Commercial development proposed for north Forsyth
-
‘We really want it to be the entertainment hub of north Georgia,’ official with The Gathering at South Forsyth shares vision for arena project
-
Why Denmark Library could be downsizing
-
Where 404 new residential units may be built in Forsyth County