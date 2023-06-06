By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Where Over 200 acres have been rezoned to build a residential neighborhood in north Forsyth
Jot Em Down Road new homes
Location of the Chestatee FC Land LLC development on Jot Em Down Road - photo by For the FCN
After two months of postponement, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted on a rezoning application for over 200 acres in north Forsyth.