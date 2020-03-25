10th coronavirus case confirmed in Forsyth County

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



The ninth and 10th confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, from Forsyth County were reported on Wednesday as the number of infections in Georgia neared 1,400.

While the Georgia Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,097 total cases in Georgia at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, that number grew by almost 300, to 1,387, by the same time Wednesday, March 25. The department is updating totals at noon and 7 p.m. daily, and the number of deaths has now reached 47, with 438 more hospitalized.

Today’s increase “is in part reflective of improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories," the DPH said in a statement. "These reports often have sparse patient data and DPH will be working to complete these records, so data will change over time.”



Nearly three quarters of counties in Georgia now have a confirmed case of COVID-19, led by Fulton with 204 known cases. A total of 160 cases are still listed in unknown counties by the GDPH.