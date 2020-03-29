3 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County, 25 total

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Three more confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, from Forsyth County was reported on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 25 as the number of infections in Georgia topped 2,600.

While the Georgia Department of Public Health reported a total of 2,446 total cases in Georgia at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, including 22 in Forsyth County, the statewide number grew to 2,651 by noon on Sunday, March 29. The number of deaths has now reached 80 statewide, including one in Forsyth, with 666 hospitalizations.

The department is updating totals at noon and 7 p.m. daily.

More than 12,500 tests have been conducted statewide, according to the DPH, and nearly three quarters of counties in Georgia now have a confirmed case of COVID-19, led by Fulton with 407 known cases. A total of 262 cases are still listed in unknown counties by the GDPH.