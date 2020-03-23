Seven coronavirus cases in Forsyth County, statewide total now stands at 800

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



The sixth and seventh confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, from Forsyth County were reported on Monday as the number of infections in Georgia reached 800.

While the Georgia Department of Public Health reported a total of 772 total cases in Georgia at noon on Monday, that number grew to 800 by that same evening. The department is updating totals at noon and 7 p.m. daily, and the number of deaths has now reached 26.

Nearly three quarters of counties in Georgia now have a confirmed case of COVID-19, led by Fulton with 152 known cases. A total of 46 cases are still listed in unknown counties by the GDPH.

As the number of cases starts to rise, more protections are being put into place to prevent the spread of the disease.



Gov. Brian Kemp ordered for the closure of bars and nightclubs throughout the state and the banning of large gatherings during a press conference Monday afternoon. The order will be in effect until April 6.

This story will be updated.