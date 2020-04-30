Chick-fil-A employee in Cumming tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Chick-fil-A at Lanier Crossing shopping center tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago.

The Atlanta-based fast-food company confirmed to the Forsyth County News that the restaurant's "team member" was diagnosed "over a week ago."

The restaurant, located at 653 Atlanta Road, "immediately initiated its response protocol, following CDC and local health department guidelines," the company said in a statement.

“Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our team members and guests," the company said. "After learning that a Team Member at Chick-fil-A Lanier Crossing was diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant initiated the response protocol and took precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant. Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines.”

Chick-fil-A locations across the country have adjusted operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dining areas closed the week of March 16. Employees have been required to wear gloves and face coverings. Many locations installed hand-washing stations for employees to use at least every 30 minutes.

Among other safety measures implemented, employees have had to review a list of COVID-19 symptoms while clocking in. Those who have experienced any symptoms within 24 hours of clocking in are required to go home.

Chick-fil-A management have also been provided thermometers to check the temperature of employees before they enter the restaurant.