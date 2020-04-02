Confirmed coronavirus cases in Forsyth County at 53, top 5,400 statewide

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Three cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, from Forsyth County were reported on Thursday by the Georgia Department of Public Health, bring the county's total to 53.

It was a second straight day of modest increases of reported infections from the county. Earlier in the week, Forsyth saw its largest daily increases thus far, with eight on Monday and 11 on Tuesday, contributing to county's total more than doubling in five days.

Confirmed cases continued to grow statewide, with 696 new ones reported Thursday, for a total of 5,444 at the DPH's final daily update at 7 p.m. Another 22 deaths from the virus were also reported, bringing the statewide total to 176 since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Almost 23,000 tests have now been conducted, according to the DPH, and the rate of testing is expected to increase after Kemp announced a new partnership on Tuesday, March 31, between the University System of Georgia, the Georgia Public Health Laboratory and Emory University to increase Georgia’s COVID-19 testing to process more than 3,000 samples a day.

