Confirmed coronavirus cases in Forsyth County at 73, top 6,700 statewide

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported from Forsyth County on Sunday by the Georgia Department of Public Health, capping a week that has seen a sharp increase in the local number of infections.

A week ago, Forsyth's count of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 28, with one death: an 87-year-old man. Forsyth now has 73 cases after the DPH's daily status report at 7 p.m.

Confirmed cases and deaths continue to grow statewide, with 6,742 and 219, respectively. Almost 20% of cases have required hospitalization.

A total of 27,832 tests have been conducted in Georgia, although health experts say tests are still mostly limited. Gov. Brian Kemp announced a partnership this week between the University System of Georgia, the Georgia Public Health Laboratory and Emory University to increase Georgia’s COVID-19 testing to process more than 3,000 samples a day.