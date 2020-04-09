Confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 100 in Forsyth County, 10,000 total in Georgia

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Eight more cases of COVID-19 were reported from Forsyth County on Thursday by the Georgia Department of Public Health, bringing the local count to 109.

Confirmed cases and deaths continue to grow statewide, with 10,885 and 412, respectively, after the DPH's daily status report at 7 p.m., though official counts likely lag to delays in reporting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 21% of cases have required hospitalization.

Forsyth has seen two deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: two men ages 60 and 87, respectively. Neither were known to have underlying medical conditions.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most develop only mild symptoms, but some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

