COVID-19 situation in Forsyth County long-term care facilities murky

Jerry Patton, the administrator of Cumming Health and Rehab, a nursing facility on Castleberry Road, saw the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest report on confirmed COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities and noticed Cumming Health and Rehab supposedly had 47.



That would have been the third most in Georgia. It also would have meant nearly all of the facility’s 55 current residents were infected.

But that’s not the case, according to Patton. Cumming Health and Rehab has had 12 total confirmed cases with no deaths.

“We just want the information to be as accurate as possible,” Patton said. “We don’t want to be depicted as one of the trouble facilities.”

For Patton, the discrepancy highlights an information problem about the virus situation in Georgia’s long-term care facilities, an industry that has received intense scrutiny ever since a nursing home in Washington state became the first hotspot for COVID-19 in the U.S.

With an elderly population living in close proximity, many of which are in frail health, health experts have called long-term care facilities “accelerators” for COVID-19. While most people experience mild symptoms, the disease can be fatal, especially in the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.

But information about the scope of the coronavirus in long-term care facilities nationwide has been scarce. Georgia first released numbers of positive cases in long-term care facilities April 3 and has been updating it weekly.

Still, the information hasn’t always been accurate. Dr. Katherine Toomey, the DPH’s commissioner, admitted as much during Gov. Brian Kemp’s most recent press briefing.

“What I struggle with is not the lack of transparency but recognizing much of our data is not as accurate as we’d like it to be,” Toomey said.

That’s been true in Forsyth County, local administrators say.

For instance, in its second weekly update, the DPH reported that Chestnut Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation, a facility on Samaritan Drive in Cumming, had eight COVID-19 cases. But according to Melinda Huff, the facility’s administrator, Chestnut Ridge has had eight people tested for the virus--seven residents and one staff member--but none have been positive.

Huff said she notified the DPH. Chestnut Ridge wasn’t included in the department’s most recent update April 14.

That update also documented single cases at The Mann House, on Majors Road, and The Villas at Canterfield, off Atlanta Highway. Leaders at both facilities confirmed they have had positive cases to the Forsyth County News.

The Mann House had a resident go to the hospital March 12 for “a number of different core morbidities” and test positive for the virus four days later, founder Charles Mann told the FCN. They are unsure how and where the resident contracted the virus, he said, and no other residents or staff have been symptomatic since.

After they learned of the positive case in a resident, The Villas and its staff of nearly 30 underwent a 14-day lock-in, executive director Katie Hrinda said. The resident who tested positive has recovered, Hrinda said. No other residents or staff have tested positive.

Patton says he’s spoken to other administrators at long-term care facilities in Georgia that point out inaccuracies in the DPH’s report.

“We just want to be as transparent as we can,” Patton said.