COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Forsyth County Schools employees set for next week

Forsyth County Schools announced Friday that COVID-19 vaccine clinics for district staff will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, at Browns Bridge Church and the Forsyth Conference Center.

FCS spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo said the Department of Public Health is providing the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine for FCS employees, which is only one dose.

Emails will be sent out to employees starting next week to schedule appointments.

Other school districts around the state are also setting up vaccine appointments for its employees following Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement last week that preschool and K-12 school employees, along with adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers and parents of children with complex medical conditions, would be eligible to receive the vaccine starting on Monday, March 8.

“We are so happy to have the opportunity to offer this option to all FCS employees,” Caracciolo said.