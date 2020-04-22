This Cumming-based medical provider has tested more than 300 patients for COVID-19

A Cumming-based health care provider has performed more than 300 tests for COVID-19 in the last month which have resulted in nearly 60 positive cases.

Officials with Georgia Highlands Medical Services — which serves insured, under-insured and uninsured patients — said as of Wednesday morning they have conducted 302 drive-thru tests, with 58 positive diagnoses and 190 negative. There are 54 cases still pending.

“We went through the process of self-quarantining staff, reconfiguring every location to focus on taking care of those who need coronavirus care and testing, as well as ensuring that we keep our well patients safe and maintain social distancing,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Swapna Madhavan in a statement.

GHMS began drive-thru tests for potential coronavirus patients at the Cumming Family Health Center, located at 260 Elm Street, along with its locations in Canton and Cartersville, on March 25 and started drive-thru testing and care at the Highlands Medical Plaza, located at 475 Tribble Gap Road, on April 7.

“All sites now have completely different suites for the provision of care, and anyone who is sick or has respiratory issues is provided care and testing in the drive-thru setting,” Madhavan said.