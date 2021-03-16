DPH official: 100K doses of vaccine given in District 2

More than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in a 13-county area that includes Forsyth County, and vaccine distributions are also up in the county.
According to a news release from the Department of Public Health District 2, which includes Forsyth and 12 other counties in northeast Georgia, the department recently reached the milestone and is averaging over 11,000 vaccines given per week over the last eight weeks.
“We have a committed group of public health employees who have persevered through Covid-19 testing and vaccination while continuing to deliver services to our communities,” District Health Director Dr. Zach Taylor said in a news release. “With the vaccination effort, we expanded our full-and-part-time workforce, partnered with nursing programs in our area, and deployed our volunteer base to make this possible.
“Having long-term relationships with our educational institutions, a volunteer organization in place, and partners in other agencies and organizations makes this achievement a shared community effort.”
Per the release, vaccines were in short supply in December and early January but have become more readily available since then.
The total number of vaccines distributed includes 11,644 vaccines given out at 16 events in Forsyth County over seven weeks.
“So far, we feel that the distribution has gone very well and are excited about continuing over the next few months,” said Chris Grimes, Emergency Management Agency director.
Grimes said the Forsyth County total did not include vaccine distributions at Northside Hospital Forsyth or any other medical centers.
The Forsyth total also does not include 2,400 Forsyth County Schools employees who received the vaccines in two events on Saturday, March 13.
FCS spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo said the clinics were primarily run by FCS staff, clerical support and school nurses and vaccines were provided by DPH.
Caracciolo said Northside provided nurses for the event and employees from Forsyth County’s EMA, sheriff’s office and fire department helped with support personnel.
“It was a testament to the importance of strong community partnerships that we were able to provide such a large quantity of vaccines in one day to our employees,” she said.
According to the DPH’s vaccine distribution dashboard, a total of 38,588 vaccines – 22,468 of Dose 1 and 16,120 for Dose 2 – have been administered and more than 3.5 million vaccines have been shipped statewide.
For current eligibility requirements for the vaccine, got to DPH.georgia.gov. Appointments can be made online at www.phdistrict2.org or https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or by calling 1-888-426-5073.