DPH official: 100K doses of vaccine given in District 2

More than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in a 13-county area that includes Forsyth County, and vaccine distributions are also up in the county.



According to a news release from the Department of Public Health District 2, which includes Forsyth and 12 other counties in northeast Georgia, the department recently reached the milestone and is averaging over 11,000 vaccines given per week over the last eight weeks.

“We have a committed group of public health employees who have persevered through Covid-19 testing and vaccination while continuing to deliver services to our communities,” District Health Director Dr. Zach Taylor said in a news release. “With the vaccination effort, we expanded our full-and-part-time workforce, partnered with nursing programs in our area, and deployed our volunteer base to make this possible.

“Having long-term relationships with our educational institutions, a volunteer organization in place, and partners in other agencies and organizations makes this achievement a shared community effort.”



