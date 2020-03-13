Fake news circulating about coronavirus in Forsyth County

Please be advised that some fake news is circulating with the Forsyth County News' branding on it. It is an image, not a link, that makes claims about a positive coronavirus test at a local school.

This did not originate from the FCN. The FCN has been unable to trace the source of this bad information, which seems to be spreading by text message.

Please look carefully at the sources of your information. Photos and screenshots can easily be manipulated.

The FCN remains committed to bringing you accurate information. Please rely on forsythnews.com/coronavirus for credible information about this issue, and reach out to us if you have any questions.

