Federal changes coming to distribution of this COVID treatment

Health care providers may have their supply of monoclonal antibodies disrupted as the federal government has changed the way the highly effective COVID-19 treatment will be distributed across the country.

The decision, announced Monday, Sept. 13, by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, was caused by a high increase in demand for treatments, according to a statement Wednesday, Sept. 15, from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Health care providers will no longer be able to order treatments directly from drug vendors.

Monoclonal antibody treatment, frequently referred to by the brand name Regeneron, involves administering to patients — either by IV or by injection — laboratory manufactured antibodies to fight off infection of COVID-19. Northeast Georgia Health System officials have said the treatment is highly effective at reducing risk of hospitalization of patients when administered within seven days of a person experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The treatment has been used much more often recently, especially as providers have been able to administer it much more quickly using injections rather than an IV infusion.

The Department of Health and Human Services will determine each state’s weekly allocation of antibody treatment products based on use and the local number of COVID-19 cases, according to the statement. Then, Georgia’s DPH will choose which sites in the state will receive the product and how much each site gets.



