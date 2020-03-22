Fifth coronavirus case confirmed from Forsyth County, 620 in Georgia; 25 deaths

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.
The fifth confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, from Forsyth County was reported on Sunday as the number of infections in Georgia surpassed 600.
Total confirmed cases reached 620 statewide by Sunday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, which is updating totals at noon and 7 p.m. daily, and the number of deaths now at 25.
More than a third of counties in Georgia now have a confirmed case of COVID-19, led by Fulton with 108.
Forsyth County added another case Sunday, bring its total to five, though little is known about the individuals infected, except that one is an employee at the Panduit Corporation manufacturing plant in Cumming.
This story will be updated.