First Georgia patient, 67-year-old man, dies from coronavirus

Georgia has seen its first death from coronavirus.

The 67-year-old man was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone since testing positive for the virus on March 7. He also had underlying medical conditions, according to a press release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

"Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the family and loved ones of this individual during this incredibly difficult time," Kemp said in a statement. "I know the medical professionals on site did everything that they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts. As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities. We are in this fight together."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from the virus, including adults 60 or older and people with serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

The Governor’s Office advises that high-risk populations be ready to stay at home to limit exposure, asking health care providers about having extra prescription medication on hand, and stocking up on over-the-counter medicines to treat fevers and other symptoms. It is also recommended to have two weeks of household items, groceries and water.

Recommended preventive measures are:

▪ Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

▪ If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

▪ Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

▪ Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

▪ Stay home when you are sick.

▪ Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

▪ Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Georgia has had 31 cases of the virus.

Compiled from Governor’s Office press release.

