Forsyth County Chamber to hold ‘Part 2’ COVID-19 vaccination panel online

Due to the success of the first virtual COVID-19 vaccine panel, the Forsyth County Chamber will host a “Part 2” to this session at 8 a.m., Thursday, April 1.



This event is free to all community members, regardless of Forsyth County Chamber membership.

During the last panel, medical professionals from Northside Hospital and the Department of Public Health answered questions from residents about the vaccine. Doctors helped attendees understand how the vaccine works, the different types and any reactions associated.

Lynn Jackson, administrator of Northside Hospital Forsyth, moderated the panel and will be returning to “Part Two” alongside Dr. Zachary Taylor, District 2 director of the Georgia Department of Public Health, and Dr. Doug Olson and Dr. Daniel Callahan, medical directors at Northside Hospital Forsyth.

To learn more about this event or to sign up, visit http://bit.ly/3eVA6f1.