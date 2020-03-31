Forsyth County has largest daily increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 11, 47 total; cases statewide top 4,000

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Confirmed cases of the coronavirus from Forsyth County saw the largest daily increase Tuesday on the same day that local officials enacted new measures designed to stop the spread of the virus.

Eleven more cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, from Forsyth County were reported on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 47, up from 36 on Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The number of infections statewide rose by more than 1,000, from 3,032 to 4,117, with 23 new deaths for a total of 125 since the coronavirus outbreak began.

More than 16,000 tests have been conducted statewide, according to the DPH, and the rate of testing is expected to increase after Gov. Brian Kemp announced a new partnership on Tuesday between the University System of Georgia, the Georgia Public Health Laboratory and Emory University to increase Georgia’s COVID-19 testing to process more than 3,000 samples a day.