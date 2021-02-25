Kemp lets teachers, some with health issues get vaccines

By Jeff Amy, The Associated Press

Preschool and K-12 school employees, adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers and parents of children with complex medical conditions will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia starting March 8.

Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Thursday, saying newly eligible people can start signing up Friday at www.MyVaccineGeorgia.com.

Kemp said that he will expand eligibility later in March to more people with high-risk health conditions.

The Republican governor has faced pressure to open vaccinations to people with disabilities and frontline workers such as those who work in poultry processing plants. In deciding which teachers could get doses, he chose to allow child care workers and K-12 school employees and teachers to be vaccinated, but said that college teachers wouldn’t be eligible for now.

