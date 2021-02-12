Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan tours Forsyth County vaccination site, thanks volunteers for efforts

Grimes spoke about the connections his EMA team members have been able to make before the vaccine distribution and how important it has been to make sure that each resident of Forsyth County that wants a vaccine feel the support.

“[Residents] don’t just feel like a number [at the vaccination events], they feel welcome,” Grimes said. “We want to make sure our folks know and our residents know … that they can count on us, that we’re going to be there and we’re going to help support them through times like this.”

As always, Grimes said it is his goal to make sure that each person who wants to receive the vaccine will have that opportunity.

He said that as of Tuesday, Feb. 9, over 5,000 people have been vaccinated at the county’s public vaccination events.

Lynn Jackson, chief operating officer of Northside Hospital Forsyth, thanked her many volunteers, saying “we will live in the future we build” and that health care workers are working to shape the future into a bright one by ramping up vaccinations and getting information to the public to help residents overcome vaccine hesitancy.

“I could think of no team more qualified to do this than the team we’ve been working with,” Jackson said. “And they have been able to provide a safe and efficient delivery plan for thousands of our most vulnerable and previously isolated community members and their caregivers. And it’s giving [those residents] an opportunity to envision a way back – a way back to a life that is more open, more available to them.”