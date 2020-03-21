New coronavirus case reported in Forsyth County, bringing total to 4

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



SAVANNAH — Coronavirus infections in Georgia surpassed 500 on Saturday, with more than one-third of counties in the state reporting at least one confirmed case.

Total cases of COVID-19 statewide jumped to 555, up from 485 Friday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state saw six new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 20 since the outbreak.

Cases have been reported in at least 55 of Georgia's 159 counties. Metro Atlanta still accounts for the largest overall number of cases, with Fulton County reporting more than 90 infections from the new virus.

In Forsyth County, one new confirmed case was reported Saturday evening, bringing its total to four. Little is known about those, except that was one was an employee at Panduit Corporation's manufacturing plant in Cumming.