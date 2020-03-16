Northside Hospital restricting visitors due to coronavirus

As the country deals with the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Northside Hospital has announced restrictions for visitors.

Per a news release, access will be limited to the main entrance for all five hospitals and to the Women’s Center Entrance at the Atlanta, Cherokee, Forsyth and Gwinnett locations, and emergency patients should use the Emergency Department entrance.

“Infection control and prevention measures are always a priority at Northside Hospital. We are continuously monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak,” the release said. “Our Infection Control specialists and clinical leadership have a coordinated and comprehensive plan to handle infectious disease patients, adhering to the CDC’s recommendations and guidelines for prevention, surveillance and treatment.

Hospital visitors will be screened for respiratory illness and travel history, and visitation may be limited or restricted based on the results.

Northside officials are requesting that the only people entering the hospital be patients and those visiting or accompanying a patient and asking that people who have or have been around people who have had a fever/chills, cough or shortness of breath, traveled internationally in the last 30 days or has known exposure to a respiratory illness not visit the hospital.