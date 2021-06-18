Public health seeing increase in respiratory viruses among children in North Georgia

District 2 Public Health Department is issuing a health advisory regarding an increase activity of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. The district has been notified of an uptick of children presenting with upper respiratory infections requiring hospitalization in North Georgia, according to a press release.

RSV infection is spread through droplets when a person coughs or sneezes, and through direct contact with a contaminated surface. The symptoms of RSV in children 6 months and older may include decreased appetite, followed by a cough, sneezing, fever and possible wheezing.



