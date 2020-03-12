Red Cross urges healthy individuals to give blood amid coronavirus concerns

The American Red Cross is asking healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages as concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19, rise in the U.S.

According to the American Red Cross, cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply. As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the U.S., the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could decrease.

“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” said Chris Hrouda, president of the Red Cross Blood Services. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”

Make an appointment to donate blood using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood donors with Type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed right now.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Forsyth County:

- 2-7 p.m., March 16, Post Road Library, 5010 Post Road

- 2:30-7:30 p.m., March 20, Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Coal Mountain Building, 3185 Dahlonega Highway

- 7 a.m. to noon and noon to 5 p.m., March 20, Northside Hospital Forsyth, 1200 Northside Forsyth Drive

- 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., March 28, Friendship Baptist Church, 2250 Friendship Circle

- 2-7 p.m., March 31, Saint Brendan Catholic Church, 4633 Shiloh Road

- 2-7 p.m., April 1, Sharon Forks Library, 2820 Old Atlanta Road

- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 3, Cumming Library, 585 Dahlonega Road

- 7 a.m. to noon, and noon to 5 p.m., April 6, Northside Hospital Forsyth, 1200 Northside Forsyth Drive