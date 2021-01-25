Should you be worried about the new COVID-19 variant?

Now that the COVID-19 variant, B. 1. 1. 7, has been confirmed in Georgia, new concerns have arisen about its level of contagiousness, interaction with vaccines and symptom presentation.



Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s medical director of infectious disease medicine, said she has not personally worked with an identified variant case because the health system doesn’t offer a test to determine if someone specifically has B. 1. 1. 7. However, she said this doesn’t mean she hasn’t come across a patient with the variant.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, B. 1. 1. 7 was first detected in September 2020 and is now “highly prevalent in London and southeast England.” Since then, the agency has reported its detection in “numerous countries around the world,” including the U.S. and Canada.

“I think it’s been in the community for some time,” Mannepalli said. “The first case that was reported in Georgia had no history of travel to the U.K.”

Mannepalli explained that variants, or mutations, are not new to the virus. So far, the CDC has also reported different variants in South Africa and Brazil. Mannepalli said she recently heard of another emerging in California.



