Some vaccine appointments may get rescheduled due to late shipment

Officials with District 2 Public Health said on Monday, Feb. 22, there may be some appointment changes necessary due to late shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine. The winter weather across much of the nation has interrupted the shipment of vaccines to Georgia.

The vaccine delay may affect some residents who have either first or second-dose appointments. Public health may need to reschedule some appointments until more vaccine arrives. If an appointment is rescheduled, officials with Public Health will contact residents to set a new time for the vaccination. Public Health officials say if you are not contacted, then the appointment will be at the scheduled time.

As soon as scheduled first-and-second-dose appointments are finished, and more vaccine is on-hand, Public Health will begin making new appointments.