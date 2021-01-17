Webinar on COVID-19 vaccine promises to tell you everything you need to know

Officials from Northeast Georgia Health System and District 2 Public Health will participate in a webinar Wednesday, Jan. 20, hosted by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.



Kit Dunlap, president and CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, said they have hosted six or so updates since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Everybody wants to know everything there is to know about vaccines and particularly where I can get it and when I can get it,” Dunlap said.

Dunlap said more than 300 people had already signed up as of Friday, Jan. 15. There is usually a cap of 500, though it can be expanded if there is greater interest.

Dunlap said there has been a great deal of interest from the chamber’s members as well as the greater community when these events have been held in the past.



