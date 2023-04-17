Food Truck Fridays set to return to Lake Lanier for 2023 season

The lakeside series’ new season is set to renew April 21, recurring every third Thursday — with the exception of July — through the month of August.

Staged at Lake Lanier Olympic Park’s Northeast Georgia Health System plaza, the series features live music, beer and wine tents, retail vendors and, of course, the stars of the show: food trucks.

According to the city, the season’s lineup is set to include Pico’s Hot Dogs, Dot Bowl, Carniceria Tapatia, Bill’s Grills on Wheels, The Inked Pig, Meatballerz, PawPaw’s Peanuts, PattyKakes, Juke N Jive Creamery, Kona Ice, King of Pops, Downtown Drafts and Tap It.

And for music, guests can expect to hear The Band Loula in April, Six Foot Ramblers in May and The Murphs in August.