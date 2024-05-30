A Gainesville man fishing on Lake Lanier drowned Wednesday after the seat on his bass boat became unbolted and he fell into the water, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said.
Gainesville man, 73, drowns in Lake Lanier after freak accident on fishing boat
