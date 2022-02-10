Inaugural regatta to host youth, collegiate rowing competitions

The Lake Lanier Rowing Club is giving young rowers the chance to get their feet wet with the inaugural John Ferriss Lanier Sprints Regatta. Registration for the March 26-27 boat race is open to all youth, club, and college rowing teams on the Regatta Central website www.regattacentral.com.



The races will take place at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park on a buoyed, seven-lane course. The schedule and other details such as race formats are still subject to change, but families can expect collegiate racing on Saturday, March 26, and youth racing on Sunday, March 27, both starting around 8:30 a.m. and wrapping up by 5:30 p.m.

“The schedule is tentative right now until we get the entries, and we know how many boats will be in each event,” Ferriss said.

The John Ferriss Regatta is distinguished from previous races by a partnership with the city of Gainesville, who owns the course and is aiding in marketing. The site of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games rowing and sprint canoe and kayaking events, Lake Lanier Olympic Park has been the host of regional, national and international competitions including the Champion International Collegiate Rowing Regatta, ACRA and NCAA Women’s National Championships, posing what event organizers consider the perfect place for young competitors to unfurl their sails and get competitive experience.

Participation fees are capped at $2,000 per club. Teams of eight can expect to pay $110; fours and quads are $95. The races are free for the public to attend, though there is a fee for on-site parking.



