‘Uncanny ability to see things’: Diver marks finding 40th lost wedding ring in Lake Lanier
06202024WEDDING RING
Richard Pickering, owner/operator of Lake Lanier Recovery Divers, prepares to make a dive to find a wedding ring lost to the murky depths of Lake Lanier. Photo provided by LLRD.
Treasure hunting may be a profession that has gone by the wayside, but Richard Pickering and his team of divers have dedicated themselves to finding treasures big and small in the murky depths of Lake Lanier.