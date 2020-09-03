Why hundreds of boats are parading on Lake Lanier Sunday, Sept. 6

Almost 1,000 boats are set to parade up Lake Lanier from Buford Dam to Port Royale Marina on Sunday.



Dustin Melton, Cornelia resident and coordinator of the Great American Boat Parade, said the parade has a conservative theme but all are welcome. The signup page encourages participants to "make it great” for President Trump and "celebrate freedom and patriotism.”

“We’re really not trying to divide the Republicans and Democratic Party, we’re mainly having a great American boat parade,” he told The Times. “There will be Trump flags flying, that’s a guarantee, but there will also be military, American flags and flags that support the police.”

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources intends to have around 12 to 14 game wardens in patrol boats on the lake, according to Mark McKinnon, public affairs officer of the agency's law enforcement division.