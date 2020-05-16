2 Republican candidates vying to represent District 5 on Board of Education

For the first time since 2001, someone new will represent District 5 on the Forsyth County Board of Education.

Nancy Roche, who has filled the seat, is stepping away from the board after her current term expires.

Aiming to replace her are two Republicans: Lindsey Adams, a former teacher and non-profit director, and Bibi Lopez, an accountant who currently serves on the Forsyth County Parks & Recreation Board.

There is no Democrat challenger on the ballot, so the winner will be decided in the primary on June 9.

Lindsey Adams, Republican

Lindsey Adams, a Forsyth County resident and former educator has announced her candidacy for the District 5 seat on the Forsyth County Board of Education. Age: 40

Occupation: Former teacher and non-profit director

Previous/current political or civic involvement: Adams has volunteered with a variety of local groups and organizations, including the Cumming Women’s Center, Keep Forsyth County Beautiful, Reaping Nature Educational Outreach Foundation and the Forsyth County Total Wellness Collaborative. Adams has also served on the Haw Creek Elementary School local school council and PTA and on the Forsyth County Schools superintendent parent and community advisory group.

Contact info: www.electlindseyadams.com, lindsey@electlindseyadams.com, facebook.com/electlindseyadams

Identify 2-3 causes in your platform

“My No. 1 priority is for our schools to be safe and to protect the well-being of all students. I will work to stop school overcrowding, and to establish safeguards for students.

“I will lead with fiscal responsibility, using tax dollars conservatively and wisely.

“I believe we rise as a community when we support one another, and I will seek open communication and teamwork among all elected officials.

“We have so many great resources in Forsyth County, that I am committed to collaborating with nonprofits, companies and community members to help position Forsyth County Schools towards a positive future.

“I will conduct school board activities with transparency and integrity, and I will make myself available to answer questions from community members. I look forward to being a strong advocate for our school communities.”

How do you feel Forsyth County Schools responded to the COVID-19 pandemic?

“I am grateful for the hard work and energy that Forsyth County Schools has poured into our students. FCS showed a commitment to ensure that every student received the resources and support needed during the school closure. From coordinated meals for student families to equipping homes with technological resources, FCS served our student community well.

“I agree with the decision FCS made to continue online learning for the remainder of the school year. I have found the opportunity for continued academic learning and school socialization to be beneficial for our students. I also appreciate the care that many teachers have shown to their students during online learning, and am thankful that every school sought ways to recognize student and teacher achievement.

“I believe the heart and spirit of FCS reflected brightly through our teachers, students, parents, administrators, district staff and other department staff working together to get through this time.”

Bibi Lopez, Republican

Bibi Lopez is running for the District 5 seat of the Forsyth County Board of Education and said he wants to bring a "fiscal skill set" to the group. - photo by For the Forsyth County News Age: 50

Occupation: Owner of accounting firm

Previous/current political or civic involvement: Lopez currently serves on the Forsyth County Parks & Recreation Board representing District 5.

Contact info: www.bibiforboe.com, Loplop2@yahoo.com

Identify 2-3 causes in your platform

“Support increasing impact fees, so our schools won’t be underfunded and overcrowded;

“Protect taxpayers by stopping increasing spending and fight for cost-cutting measures;

“Support strong curriculums to prepare our students for college and career aspirations.”





How do you feel Forsyth County Schools responded to the COVID-19 pandemic?

“Forsyth County Schools have done an excellent job in its decisions and adapting to an online curriculum. The challenges we face is how to educate our children without compromising their health. I encourage the board to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in making a safe transition back to classroom education.”